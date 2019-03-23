RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AerCap by 4,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 225.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,655,000 after acquiring an additional 899,363 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 575.4% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 308,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 262,818 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $15,086,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,735,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 238,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 target price on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/rmb-capital-management-llc-decreases-position-in-aercap-holdings-aer.html.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.