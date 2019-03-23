Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$34.10.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

