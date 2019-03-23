Richard T. Burke Sells 5,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

