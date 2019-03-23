Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tenable were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TENB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $63,569,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $663,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $1,135,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,909 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,055 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

