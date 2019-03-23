Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of National Bankshares worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 268,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 419,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NKSH opened at $41.17 on Friday. National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKSH shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $41,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack M. Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,499 shares of company stock worth $209,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/rhumbline-advisers-grows-holdings-in-national-bankshares-inc-nksh.html.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.