Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,834 Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 379.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1,467.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 250,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 234,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 22.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 41.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFI stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $366.87 million, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.28.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

