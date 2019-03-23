RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $124.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $131.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5778 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

