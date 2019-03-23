RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.18. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 23.81%.

In other news, Director Marvin Fink sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $28,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,001.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard F. Hill sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $39,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,941 shares of company stock worth $246,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

