RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.18. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 23.81%.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.
