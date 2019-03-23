REX American Resources (REX) Releases Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Shares of REX opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.77. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/rex-american-resources-rex-releases-earnings-results.html.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.