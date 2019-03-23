Reviewing Studio City International (MSC) & Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Studio City International alerts:

This table compares Studio City International and Red Rock Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $571.21 million 2.83 -$20.74 million ($0.24) -72.90 Red Rock Resorts $1.68 billion 1.79 $157.54 million $1.31 19.68

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts 9.37% 12.06% 2.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Studio City International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Studio City International does not pay a dividend. Red Rock Resorts pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Studio City International and Red Rock Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Red Rock Resorts 0 2 3 0 2.60

Studio City International presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Studio City International.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Studio City International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. It operates 19,219 slot machines; 319 table games; and 4,316 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.