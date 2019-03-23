Reviewing MRI Interventions (MRIC) and Integra Lifesciences (IART)

MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MRI Interventions alerts:

This table compares MRI Interventions and Integra Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRI Interventions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integra Lifesciences $1.47 billion 3.20 $60.80 million $2.42 22.85

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than MRI Interventions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MRI Interventions and Integra Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MRI Interventions 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra Lifesciences 1 6 5 0 2.33

Integra Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $59.91, indicating a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than MRI Interventions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MRI Interventions and Integra Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRI Interventions N/A N/A N/A Integra Lifesciences 4.13% 16.02% 6.40%

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats MRI Interventions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MRI Interventions

MRI Interventions, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. The company has a strategic agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the neurosurgical device service, supply, and development; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB to provide navigation and laser ablation platforms for use in spine and neurosurgery. MRI Interventions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.