Reviewing Lennox International (LII) & Its Rivals

Lennox International (NYSE: LII) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Refrigeration & heating equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lennox International to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lennox International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $3.88 billion $359.00 million 27.30 Lennox International Competitors $1.09 billion $95.97 million 39.81

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Lennox International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lennox International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lennox International pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 28.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennox International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Lennox International is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lennox International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 2 9 3 0 2.07 Lennox International Competitors 43 124 93 4 2.22

Lennox International presently has a consensus price target of $229.17, suggesting a potential downside of 10.88%. As a group, “Refrigeration & heating equipment” companies have a potential downside of 19.09%. Given Lennox International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lennox International is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Lennox International has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennox International’s rivals have a beta of 1.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 9.25% -297.46% 19.52% Lennox International Competitors 5.39% -94.40% 10.36%

Summary

Lennox International beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications; and variable refrigerant flow commercial products. This segment also engages in the installation, service, and maintenance of commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

