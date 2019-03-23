Reviewing DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (WNXDY) & F5 Networks (FFIV)

DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR and F5 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks 22.74% 40.12% 19.68%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR and F5 Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 Networks 4 7 5 0 2.06

F5 Networks has a consensus price target of $168.49, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given F5 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of F5 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of F5 Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR and F5 Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A F5 Networks $2.16 billion 4.19 $453.68 million $8.00 19.03

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR.

Summary

F5 Networks beats DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR

Diebold Nixdorf AG provides information technology (IT) solutions and services primarily to retail banks and retailers. It operates through Banking and Retail segments. The company's hardware portfolio comprises ATMs, cash recycling systems, cash processing, automated teller safes, and transaction terminals. Its software portfolio consisting of programmable ePOS systems or self-checkout systems related to the checkout area; and omni-channel software to link digital and stationary sales channel. The company also offers professional services, such as software adaptation and integration of mobile technologies to the IT environment of its customers; and banking, retail, and process consulting services. It serves in Germany, Europe, Americas, Africa, and Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf AG in September 2016. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paderborn, Germany. Diebold Nixdorf AG is a subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers, as well as Link Controller. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; BIG-IP Virtual Edition software platform; and management and orchestration software platform. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

