ResMed (RMD) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMD. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $99.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $179,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,751.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,435,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.