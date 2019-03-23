ResMed Inc. (RMD) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 353.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in ResMed by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15,868.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 16,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $1,699,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $756,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,737. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $100.14 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/resmed-inc-rmd-shares-bought-by-candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a.html.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.