ResMed Inc. (RMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $416,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,737 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $100.14. 599,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. ResMed has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

