Research Analysts Set Expectations for Syneos Health Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst J. Twizell expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Syneos Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Syneos Health has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $431,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

