Request Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $253,015.00 (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request Network token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Koinex and Radar Relay.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00378530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.01659972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00231367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request Network’s official website is request.network . Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Request Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kucoin, Koinex, Kyber Network, OKEx, Mercatox, DDEX, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, COSS, GOPAX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitbns, Huobi, Radar Relay, WazirX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

