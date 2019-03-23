Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $881.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Regal Beloit news, CEO Mark Joseph Gliebe sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $1,097,886.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $482,442.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,253.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,862 shares of company stock worth $1,815,734 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/regal-beloit-corp-rbc-shares-sold-by-barclays-plc.html.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.