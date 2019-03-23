Realty Income (O) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $72.25 and last traded at $72.47, with a volume of 704521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realty Income by 11,967.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,673 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Realty Income by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile (NYSE:O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

