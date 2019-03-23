RChain (RHOC) Price Tops $0.0180 on Top Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, RChain has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, BitMart, IDEX and ChaoEX. RChain has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $108,063.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00378716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.01664784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00231861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005022 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ChaoEX, Bitinka, Bilaxy, BitMart, Kucoin, IDEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

