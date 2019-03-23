Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Vertical Group cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $87.02 and a 12-month high of $131.99. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

