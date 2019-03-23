Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,486 Shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 233,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 69,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $15.17 on Friday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from TORTOISE PIPELI/COM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

