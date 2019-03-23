Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,723 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 306,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 104,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,616,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,291,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,533,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after buying an additional 2,252,191 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.05 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

