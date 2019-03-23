Raven Industries (RAVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 3866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.02 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 12.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

