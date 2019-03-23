Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

RNGR opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 3.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

