QYNO Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market cap of $13,912.00 and $46.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003696 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

