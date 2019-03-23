Quest Resource (QRHC) Given a $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.75. 88,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,835 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Quest Resource worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

