Quebecor (TSE:QBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Quebecor (QBR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/quebecor-qbr-to-issue-0-06-quarterly-dividend.html.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.