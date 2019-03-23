Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

NYSE PWR opened at $36.69 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $46,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $269,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

