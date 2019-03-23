QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $580,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,286.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

LMT opened at $294.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/qs-investors-llc-lowers-position-in-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.