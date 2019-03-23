QS Investors LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (WIP)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 168.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

Shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

