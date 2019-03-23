Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Dana Inc Lifted by Analyst (DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Dana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dana’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

DAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dana has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 683.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dana by 1,263.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 726,515 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

