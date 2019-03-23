Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. Cut by Analyst (GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.15 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GES. Jefferies Financial Group raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of GES opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24. Guess? has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,317,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,762,000 after acquiring an additional 201,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,839,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,839,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,055,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 764,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 225,201 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.