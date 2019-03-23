Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Lowered by Analyst

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GP Strategies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.85 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.