Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Scholar Rock Holding Corp Issued By Wedbush (SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07.

SRRK has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $498.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $9,485,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 296,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,773,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 479.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.