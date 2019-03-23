Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio Inc Lowered by Oppenheimer (MBIO)

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Mustang Bio in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

MBIO opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.42. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 528.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

