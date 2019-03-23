Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Reduced by Analyst

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Mammoth Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

TUSK stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $802.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 110.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,771 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.