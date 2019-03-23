Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Boosted by Analyst (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

EOG Resources stock opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.