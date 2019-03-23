Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $42.38 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 883,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,328,136.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1,954.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

