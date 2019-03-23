Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Verso Corp Issued By BWS Financial (VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verso in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

VRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Verso from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Verso in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Verso has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $690.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Verso by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Verso by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Verso by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

