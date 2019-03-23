Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 601 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 64,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Walmart by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 9,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $113,650,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 734,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,337,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,060,014 shares of company stock worth $1,184,180,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.96.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

