PTC Inc (PTC) Holdings Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. PTC Inc has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

In other PTC news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $466,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 44,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $4,148,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,127 shares of company stock worth $13,544,658. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

