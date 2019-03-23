Prudential plc (PRU) Declares Dividend of GBX 33.68

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.68 ($0.44) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,559.50 ($20.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.70. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,163 ($28.26) to GBX 2,104 ($27.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,899 ($24.81) to GBX 1,522 ($19.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,057.36 ($26.88).

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

