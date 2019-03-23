Prudential Financial (PRU) & LEG & GEN GRP P/S (LGGNY) Critical Survey

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prudential Financial and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial 7.01% 10.20% 0.61% LEG & GEN GRP P/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prudential Financial and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $58.13 billion 0.63 $4.07 billion $11.69 7.70 LEG & GEN GRP P/S $52.17 billion 0.41 $2.44 billion $1.95 9.11

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LEG & GEN GRP P/S. Prudential Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LEG & GEN GRP P/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prudential Financial and LEG & GEN GRP P/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 0 3 8 1 2.83 LEG & GEN GRP P/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Prudential Financial currently has a consensus target price of $113.96, suggesting a potential upside of 26.68%. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Prudential Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than LEG & GEN GRP P/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Prudential Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prudential Financial pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats LEG & GEN GRP P/S on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee plans and affinity groups. The U.S. Individual Solutions division develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. The International Insurance division develops and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries, as well as middle income and mass affluent markets. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products.The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.