Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 249,171 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,171 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 34.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,217,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,400 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the third quarter worth $2,690,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 257.6% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 389,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 280,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,496,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,627,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 1,025 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.43 per share, for a total transaction of $49,640.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Dance acquired 1,000 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.32 per share, with a total value of $47,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,780 shares of company stock valued at $124,107. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

