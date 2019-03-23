Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Photronics worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Photronics by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 420.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Photronics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Photronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 21,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $278,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,475 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,942 shares of company stock worth $1,129,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $609.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Photronics had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $124.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

