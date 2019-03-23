Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,868,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Sandler O’Neill cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/prudential-financial-inc-has-1-45-million-stake-in-washington-trust-bancorp-wash.html.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.