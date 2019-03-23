Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,360 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 103,782 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Zumiez worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 246.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. Zumiez’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

