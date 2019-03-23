Prototanium (PR) Achieves Market Cap of $124,560.00

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Prototanium has traded flat against the US dollar. One Prototanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prototanium has a market cap of $124,560.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Prototanium Profile

Prototanium is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,169 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prototanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

